Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.29.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$21.54 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

