Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Decreased by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,916. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

