Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Lifted by B. Riley

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hyperfine in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $2.10 to $1.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hyperfine Trading Down 3.3 %

HYPR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 358.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter worth $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Further Reading

