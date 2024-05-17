Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Cut by Zacks Small Cap

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRAFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $0.68 on Friday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $422,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

