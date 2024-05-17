Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Cut by Zacks Small Cap

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $0.68 on Friday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $422,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

