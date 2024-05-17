Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,093 shares of company stock valued at $862,772. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 25.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 426,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

