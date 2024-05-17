QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,334 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

