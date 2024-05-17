QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DraftKings by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $44.97 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

