QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

