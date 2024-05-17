QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

