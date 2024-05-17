QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,816 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Buckle by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of BKE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

