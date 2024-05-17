QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $271.11 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average of $283.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

