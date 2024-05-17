Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical research company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.