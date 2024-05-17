Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,628 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.56% of Quipt Home Medical worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 14.4 %

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.