Raymond James Comments on Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter.
Shares of H stock opened at C$40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
