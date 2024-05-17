Raymond James Comments on Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on H. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.83.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at C$40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.24.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

