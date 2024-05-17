Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDDT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 55.87.

RDDT opened at 56.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 48.13. Reddit has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $265,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

