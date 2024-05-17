REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 196.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

REE stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.66. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

