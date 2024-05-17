Research Analysts Set Expectations for DTE Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

