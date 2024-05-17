Robert W. Baird Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $162.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of H opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

