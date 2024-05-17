Robert W. Baird Downgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Neutral

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BMRN stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 312,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 10,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

