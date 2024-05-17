Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Roche stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. Roche has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roche by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

