Roth Mkm Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $71.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of WMT opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $515.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Walmart by 840.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

