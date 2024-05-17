Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Outperform

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.47.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

