Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $8.64 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,201.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,911.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 451,171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

