SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 19,468.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $17,255,000.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

