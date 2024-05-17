Scotiabank Upgrades Tanger (NYSE:SKT) to “Sector Perform”

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Tanger has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger by 46.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tanger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tanger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Tanger by 71.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

