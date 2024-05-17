Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces None Dividend of $0.15

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
