Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces None Dividend of $0.15

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

