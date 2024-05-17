Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $86.00 at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

