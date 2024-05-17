Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Sells $45,504.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after acquiring an additional 303,612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

