Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Cut by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.6 %

SHOP stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of -340.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

