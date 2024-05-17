Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 6.8%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,801,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 11,590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.
Lake Resources Price Performance
LLKKF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
Lake Resources Company Profile
