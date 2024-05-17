Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Grows By 7.1%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.5 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRVF opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Legrand has a 12 month low of $91.91 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Legrand will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

