Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Declines By 5.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

