Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Declines By 5.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Lumina Gold
