Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 118,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 396,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 9.71.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

