Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SONY opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

