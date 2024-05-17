Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Southern Banc Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRNN opened at $12.30 on Friday. Southern Banc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.
About Southern Banc
