Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRNN opened at $12.30 on Friday. Southern Banc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

About Southern Banc

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.