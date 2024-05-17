Southwest Airlines Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.