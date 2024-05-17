Southwest Airlines Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

