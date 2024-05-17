SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of SPS Commerce worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average of $181.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,775,413.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,775,413.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,897 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

