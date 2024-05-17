Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Sells $108,025.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,647.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00.

SQSP opened at $43.25 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

