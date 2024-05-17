Stephanie Coyles Acquires 900 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Evercore decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

