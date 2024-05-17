Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.34% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

