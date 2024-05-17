Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $10.01 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

