Summa Corp. Takes $38.59 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,588,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 27.0% of Summa Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $943.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $294.30 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

