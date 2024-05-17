Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Releases Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.
Tapinator Stock Performance
TAPM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.90. Tapinator has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.81.
About Tapinator
