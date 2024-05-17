Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Releases Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Tapinator Stock Performance

TAPM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.90. Tapinator has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Get Tapinator alerts:

About Tapinator

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.