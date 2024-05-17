Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $121.82 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

