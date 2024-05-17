The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $15.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2024 earnings at $14.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate stock opened at $169.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after acquiring an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,561,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

