The Character Group (LON:CCT) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 307 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.77). Approximately 38,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 35,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.72).

The Character Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of £59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,794.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.72.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,555.56%.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.