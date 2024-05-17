The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (SAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Scottish American Investment stock opened at GBX 519.10 ($6.52) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 504.76. Scottish American Investment has a one year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.63) and a one year high of GBX 543 ($6.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £925.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scottish American Investment

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Padmesh Shukla acquired 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,608.01 ($2,019.61). Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

