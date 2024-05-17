The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 219.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

