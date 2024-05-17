TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 37.48% and a negative net margin of 51.20%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.71 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.