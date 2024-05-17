Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $21,571,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $276.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.60. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.